New bakery opens

CAMPBELL

The Sugarpan Bakery, 196 McCartney Road, had its grand opening Friday. The bakery is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Capital hits milestone

COLUMBUS

Capital Recovery Systems Inc., a full-service receivables management and debt-collection agency serving the local government sector, recently reached the $250 million collection milestone for its Ohio government clients, a company news release says.

Dennis Johnson, vice president, said CRS has returned huge sums of revenue to local governments at no cost to the taxpayer, their legislative authorities, or from local court budgets all due to an Ohio statute that allows courts to add the cost of collection to the defendant.

Hard Rock buying casino, horse track

CINCINNATI

Hard Rock International has reached a deal with Jack Entertainment to buy a Cincinnati casino and a horse track in Kentucky.

The $780 million deal announced Friday will give Hard Rock and VICI Properties control of Jack Cincinnati Casino and Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

Hard Rock will oversee operations at both sites.

Businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert owns Detroit-based Jack Entertainment.

Jack Entertainment says the deal won’t affect its Cleveland casino or Jack Thistledown Racino in Northeast Ohio.

The deal will need approval from state and federal regulators and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Conagra recalls Hunt’s tomato paste due to possible mold

CHICAGO

Conagra is recalling some Hunt’s tomato paste cans due to the possibility of mold.

The company said that the recall is for 6-ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added. It said that after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. It became aware of the issue from consumer calls.

The recalled cans have a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020, and an Item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by the recall.

Consumers are advised to either throw away the product or return it to the store they originally bought it from. Anyone with questions can call Conagra at 1-888-280-0301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit www.hunts.com.

Ex-NAACP leader makes deal in case

SPOKANE, Wash.

A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled in 2015 after she was exposed as a white woman pretending to be black has reached an agreement to avoid trial on charges of welfare fraud.

Rachel Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo two years ago, was charged with two felonies last May.

Investigators alleged she failed to report tens of thousands of dollars in income from her memoir so she could collect $8,847 in food and child-care assistance from the state.

