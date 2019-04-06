Man pleads guilty to two robberies
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
One of two men charged in a pair of robberies during the 2017 holiday season pleaded guilty Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Sentencing will be at a later date for Robert Sellars, 35, of Stewart Avenue, who entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated robbery before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.
Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of nine years.
Sellars pleaded guilty to robbing a Subway restaurant Dec. 28, 2017, on East Midlothian Boulevard, and a Family Dollar store on Market Street on Jan. 1, 2018. The same day he robbed the Subway, police said he committed another robbery in Girard.
A co-defendant in both robberies, Anthony Johnson, 32, of Marmion Avenue, has a status hearing in court Monday.
Sellars’ pleas head off a trial that also was slated for Monday.
Reports said the two were arrested about 7:25 p.m. Jan. 1 in an SUV Johnson was driving on Parkview Avenue after an officer was watching for it.
The SUV was suspected of being involved in a robbery just 25 minutes before at the Family Dollar on Market Street.
Inside the SUV, reports said police found a .40-caliber handgun, cash and masks and clothing that witnesses said were used in the robbery on Market Street.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.