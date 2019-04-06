Lent services, events

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson St., will have Stations of the Cross services at noon and 6 p.m. every Friday during Lent.

POLAND: Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, will have Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. Friday and April 12. The church will have Stations of the Cross for students of the parish school at 1:30 p.m. Friday and April 12. All of these services are free and open to the public.

YOUNGSTOWN: Ambassadors for Christ will have interdenominational services throughout Lent. All services will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings. This week Holy Apostles/Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 421 Covington St., will host.

Each service includes Scripture, prayer, music and fellowship. All are welcome to attend. Security is provided.

Mahoning County Lutheran Cluster congregations: Lenten soup and service dinners every Wednesday in Lent. Soup will be served at 6 p.m. and worship will begin at 7 p.m. This week Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, will host, with Pastor Pam Kelly preaching.

AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will have a light dinner and Lenten worship service each Wednesday throughout Lent at 6 p.m.

POLAND: Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will host screenings of Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOARDMAN: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, will host a Lenten course “The Power of Small Choices,” inspired by the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Each session will be one hour, and light snacks will be served. Call 330-758-4513 for information.

NORTH JACKSON: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have special Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BOARDMAN: St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, will have a Lenten speaker series in the St. Matthew room from 7:40 to 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each day, a different speaker will share their stories over a continental breakfast.

Speakers are: Wednesday, Brigid Kennedy, president of Ursuline Ministries; April 17, Pam Pasquale’s St. Charles eighth-grade confirmandi.

POLAND: The Holy Family Parish Center, 2729 Center Road, will have a “Women of the Bible” meditation followed by a catered lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration, including a $10 donation, is required. Reservations can be made by calling 330-757-7545.

COLUMBIANA: St. Jude Church, 180 Seventh St., will host a Soup and Bread series featuring Bishop Robert Barron’s video series “The Mass” from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday until April 17. A complimentary soup and bread supper is included. Adults and youth grades four and up are invited to attend this free series. Mass will follow at 8 p.m. To register, visit www.ololstj.org or call the church at 330-482-2351.

NILES: Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 N. Crandon Ave., will have a weekly Bible study class at 9:30 a.m., and a potluck dinner and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. every Monday during Lent.

Community outreach

NEW WATERFORD

Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 State Route 46, will continue its Come to the Table community dinners at 6 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall.

Invitations have been sent to many local businesses, churches and social and civic clubs. The dinner, which is free, also is open to anybody in the community and surrounding areas. Entrance for the dinner will be through the side doors around the back.

Torah studies

Villa Maria, Pa.

The Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host “Torah Studies for Christians,” a series of lectures on Jewish/Christian studies, from 1 to 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month until May 15. The series is sponsored by Jewish/Christian Studies Youngstown and the B’Nai B’rith Guardian of the Menorah. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be taken. Registration is requested. For information or to register, visit www.vmesc.org or call 724-964-8886.

Rummage sale

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Trinity United Methodist Church, 2427 Columbiana Road, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Lunch will be available both days, featuring homemade vegetable soup, which also will be available by the quart for carry-out.

Clergy breakfast

NORTH LIMA

The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods will have a clergy breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St. The breakfast will feature special guests Sheryl St. Germain and Kelly Bancroft. To register, email taulen@aol.com by today.

Conference on tap

Bibleland C.O.G.I.C., 3767 Jacobs Road, Hubbard, will host the Awakening Prophetic Encounter conference, which will begin with a service at 7 p.m. Friday, continue with the conference itself from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13, and conclude with a service at 10 a.m. April 14 at We Walk By Faith Bible Church, 1636 Himrod Ave., Youngstown. The conference includes a continental breakfast, conference materials, lunch and giveaways, and features guest speaker Tracey L. Williams and minister of music Nathaniel Coe III. The conference is $50 per person. Register at eventbrite.com. For information, call Kelly Tucker at 330-531-2649.

Children’s program

AUSTINTOWN

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host “Easter Alive,” a free children’s program at 11 a.m. April 13. The program, for children age 3 to 12, will feature two live miniature donkeys, a puppet skit, games, a craft and a snack. Each child will be given a small gift and candy as they leave. There also will be a basket raffle and smaller raffle gifts.

Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended. You can register online at www.redeemeraustintown.org.

‘Beach Boys Bash’

YOUNGSTOWN

Catholic Charities Regional Agency will host the 14th annual Men Who Cook event “Beach Boys Bash” at 6 p.m. April 13 in the Maronite Center, 1555 Meridian Road. The event will feature area men preparing their favorite dish for sampling, judged by a panel of prominent area women.

The event benefits the Basic Needs/Emergency Assistance program, which provides material and financial assistance as well as advocacy efforts to people in need, regardless of religious affiliation. The program will also feature a variety of auction items and raffles. Tickets are $40 per person or $320 for a table of 8. For information or tickets, call 330-744-3320.

Easter events

NORTH JACKSON: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have will have a Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m. April 17, a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 18, a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 19, and an Easter service at 9 a.m. April 21.

AUSTINTOWN: Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road, will have Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. April 14, Maundy Thursday service with communion at 7 p.m. April 18, and Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: Rising Star Baptist Church drama ministry presents the musical-drama “Jesus,” at 7 p.m. April 18-20 at the church, 2943 Wardle Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. each day for the free event. A free-will offering will be collected each day. For information, call the church at 330-746-5890.

BOARDMAN: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 18 in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Last Supper. Call 330-758-4527 for information.

CANFIELD: Canfield Christian Church, 123 S. Broad St., will have a Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 14 and Easter service at 10:30 a.m. April 21.

HUBBARD: The Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will have a community Easter egg festival from noon to 2 p.m. April 13, for children from toddlers through sixth grade. The event features an Easter egg hunt, cupcake walk, games, hot dogs, popcorn and more. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call the church at 330-534-3111 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

WARREN: St. William Parish, 5431 Mahoning Ave., will have the services on Holy Week: 5 p.m. April 13; Mass with blessing and procession of palms at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 14; Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. and Adoration of Blessed Sacrament and Solemn Night Prayer at 10 p.m. April 18; “Keep Watch” prayer vigil from noon to 3 p.m. April 19; Good Friday Passion and Veneration of the Cross service at 7 p.m.; blessing of Easter food baskets at noon and Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. April 20; Easter Masses at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, will have Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. April 14, Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 19, and Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Brendan Parish, 2800 Oakwood Ave., will have Palm Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish, April 14; Holy Thursday bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday bilingual service at 3 p.m. and bilingual Tenebrae at 7 p.m. April 19; and Easter vigil at 8 p.m. April 20.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., will have Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. April 18, Good Friday services at 3 and 7 p.m., Holy Saturday services with blessing of Easter baskets at noon and 2 p.m. and Easter vigil at 7 p.m. April 20, and Easter services at 8 and 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will have these services on Holy Week: Palm Sunday Passion of the Lord Mass at 4 p.m. April 13, and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 14; Mass of Holy Chrism at 10:30 a.m. April 16; Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30 p.m. April 18; Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross service at 3 p.m. April 19; Blessing of the Easter Food at 3 p.m. and Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. April 20; and Easter Mass at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The normal 4 p.m. Mass will not be celebrated on Easter Sunday.