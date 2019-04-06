LaBrae's Haylee Harford finishes tied for seventh at Augusta National
LaBrae graduate Haylee Harford finished tied for seventh place in the first women's golf tournament at Augusta National — the Augusta National Women's Amateur — on Saturday.
Harford shot 1-under par with four birdies and three bogeys, finishing the three-round tournament even at 216, ten strokes behind winner Jennifer Kupcho.
