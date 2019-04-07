Hundreds expected at Walk MS: Canfield on April 27

CANFIELD

An estimated 250 people are expected to raise more than $45,000 at Walk MS: Canfield on April 27 at Canfield Fairgrounds.

This year, walkers are inspired by a new study conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and published in the Feb. 15 online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, which shows more than twice as many people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis than previously thought. The previous studies estimated the prevalence to be 400,000, but this new study shows that number is closer to 1 million.

“Twice as many people need a cure and to know they have a community to support them,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo, president and CEO of the National MS Society. “Nobody should face MS alone, which is why Walk MS is so powerful as the gathering place for the MS movement. Funds raised at Walk MS support programs and services for people affected by MS, ensure legislative decision-makers understand the challenges of MS and public policy needed so that people can live their best lives, as well as fund global, cutting-edge research so we can get another step closer to finding a cure.”

WHEN: April 27, 2019, check-in at 8:30 a.m., walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH 44406

REGISTER: To find a walk near you, to participate or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.