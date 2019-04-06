E. coli outbreak sickens 72 people in 5 states

ATLANTA

An E. coli outbreak has sickened 72 people across five states.

The reported cases were in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement announcing the outbreak. Eight people have been hospitalized, the CDC added.

The agency has not yet pinpointed a specific food, grocery store or restaurant chain responsible for the infections, and is not recommending people avoid a particular food.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Most people get better within five to seven days, though the illness can be severe and in some cases even life-threatening.

Car hits tree; man dies

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 224.

A 2015 Hyundai passenger car driven by Daniel Pennell, 31, from Reynoldsburg, was westbound on 224 in the right lane. Pennell lost control, went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a curb. His vehicle then overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.

Pennell was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 3-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was taken to St. Elizabeth with nonlife-threatening injuries. Pennell was not wearing a safety belt. The 3-year-old was secured in a booster seat, the patrol said. The investigation is pending.

Holmes considered for Ohio Parole Board job

WARREN

State Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, is being considered for a position as member of the Ohio Parole Board, Trumbull County Democratic Party Chairman Dan Polivka says. Holmes did not return a phone call Friday seeking comment.

If Holmes were to be selected for the parole board, several people are interested in being appointed to fill his unexpired term, Polivka said.

They are Gil Blair, assistant Warren law director and Weathersfield Township trustee; Jack Simon, director of governmental affairs and special projects coordinator for the Trumbull County Engineer’s office and a former Liberty Township trustee; and Richard Dascenzo Jr., Vienna Township trustee.

Holmes was re-elected to his second term as state representative last November.

Father faces charges involving interference

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man is free on bond after his arraignment hearing Friday in municipal court on charges he interfered with paramedics who were trying to treat his son at Youngstown State University.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick arraigned Mohan Subramanian, 54, on a felony count of assault on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency.

Reports said Subramanian tried to stop paramedics about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Hall from treating his son who was having a seizure. Reports said he threatened paramedics and refused to give them room after a university police officer asked him to.

When he refused to move, police tried to place him under arrest but he resisted, reports said. He was first issued a summons until charges were filed in municipal court Thursday.

Police probe fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said Friday they are still trying to determine how a car hit a barrier about 3:30 a.m. Friday on the Madison Avenue Expressway, killing the driver.

The car was traveling west when it lost control and hit the barrier. It was raining at the time but it is not clear if weather played any role in the crash, police said. Police did not release the man’s name.

Man surrenders in robbery of adult store

YOUNGSTOWN

The man police suspect in the robbery late March 29 of a Market Street adult store surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest this week.

Anthony White, 26, of Youngs-town, was arraigned Friday before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of robbery. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

White is accused of telling employees of Adult Toy & Gift on Market Street he had a gun while demanding money. He got away with some cash, police said.

After police asked for help in identifying him, a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday, and he surrendered at the jail.

Police seek suicidal man

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for a suicidal male who walked out of a 1319 Florencedale Ave. treatment facility Thursday.

Police are looking for Joshua Lockwood, 27, of Dubois, Pa. Reports said he left behind two notes saying he wants to end his life. He was last seen in the area of Wick Park. Lockwood is described as a white male about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262 or email at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.

Bond set in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Friday at $15,000 for a Tyrell Avenue woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Wednesday.

Joellen Paris, 29, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of felonious assault in the shooting, which wounded her boyfriend in the leg about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When police first arrived at the West Side apartment, they were told Paris and her victim went outside to take out garbage when they were accosted by two men who shot the victim.

Paris changed her story, however, when a police supervisor arrived. She then said her boyfriend was shot inside the apartment.

When the victim was moved off the couch, reports said police found a spent casing underneath him. Officers searched the apartment and found a pistol in a bedroom, reports said.

5th Ward talks set

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th, and officer Joe Burnich from the Community Police Unit, are hosting a series of neighborhood talks for 5th Ward residents.

McNally and Burnich will provide updates on various things happening in the city and will answer questions from residents. The next talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Christine’s Parish Hall, 3165 S. Schenley Ave. The last talk will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 16 at the Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane.

Due to limited space at each location, the talks are open only to 5th Ward residents.

Tips for a Cause event

YOUNGSTOWN

Noble Creature Cask House, 126 E. Rayen Ave., will host a Tips for a Cause event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, National Beer Day. The Mahoning Valley Flight Crew will be guest bartenders.

All tips received by the flight crew will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s Harvest for Hunger campaign. Noble Creature also will accept nonperishable food items throughout April.

Andrew DiPaolo, 21 WFMJ-TV meterologist, will attend.

Road restrictions

The Ohio Department of Transportation says beginning Monday until further notice, these roads in Johnston, Vernon and Gustavus townships in Trumbull County will have various lane restrictions for pavement repairs: state Route 88 from state Route 5 to just west of state Route 7 and Chestnut Ridge Road from Route 7 to U.S. Route 62.

ODOT also said the $1.3 million chip-sealing project on state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) and state Route 534 will be completed by August.

Vehicle break-ins

HUBBARD

City police are warning residents that there were several vehicle break-ins in the 2nd Ward of the city Thursday night.

Police said the perpetrators entered unlocked and unattended vehicles overnight and removed valuables from the cars.

Anyone who notices suspicious behavior is asked to contact Hubbard police at 330-534-1133.