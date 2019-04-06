BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Nathaniel and Ashley Britt, Youngstown, girl, April 4.
Elida Ramos Perez and Reineir Tejeda, Youngstown, girl, April 4.
Kevin and Anna Hoffman, Youngstown, boy, April 4.
Trent and Natalie Buhecker, Columbiana, girl, April 4.
Gary and Carrie Manning, Youngstown, boy, April 4.
Brian and Tiffani Crawford, Warren, boy, April 4.
George and Carrie Wilson, Youngstown, girl, April 4.
Michael and Julie Eldridge, Youngstown, girl, April 4.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Christopher and Heather McFall, Niles, boy, March 27.
Thomas and Alana Levak, Cortland, girl, March 31.
Shawn and Taylor Hendrickson, Cortland, girl, March 31.
Tiffany Feezle and Gerald Lofton, Warren, boy, April 1.
Tina Mort, Williamsfield, girl, April 1.
Jessica Molnar and David Moore Jr., Masury, girl, April 2.
Brianna Knapp and Zackery Pagan, Warren, boy, April 3.
