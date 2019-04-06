1 woman killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on interstate
CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way crash on an interstate in western Pennsylvania killed one woman and injured another.
The Washington County coroner’s office says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-79 South near Exit 45 in Canonsburg.
Officials said a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane of the interstate hit an oncoming car.
The coroner’s office said the crash killed the driver of the northbound car, 25-year-old Amanda Sue Towns of Morgantown, West Virginia.
The 28-year-old woman driving the other car was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.
The names of the two weren’t immediately released. State police are investigating the accident.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.