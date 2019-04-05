Woman found dead in vehicle at impound lot

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police say a woman was found dead in the back seat of her vehicle at an Ohio impound lot three weeks after she was reported missing.

A detective asked workers at the Columbus police lot to check the vehicle Monday after learning it had been towed there. They found the body of 61-year-old Falyce Yuill.

An autopsy found no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. Police say they are awaiting the results of toxicology testing that could help determine the cause of her death.

She had been reported missing March 10. Columbus police didn’t say when the vehicle was taken to the lot. They also didn’t disclose whether they believe Yuill died before or after the vehicle was towed.