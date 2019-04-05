Woman indicted for illegally buying painkillers

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Struthers woman faces a 42-count indictment accusing her of illegally buying painkillers.

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted Tiffany D. Rodriguez, 37, of Elm Street on 21 counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and 21 counts of illegal processing of drug documents. She is accused of illegally buying painkillers in 2015 and 2016.

Also indicted Thursday:

Cheryl Lee Rose, 49, West Sheridan Road, New Castle, Pa., misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property.

Christina L. Brayman, state Route 305, Fowler, and Brian K. Shaffer, 52, McAllister Road, Lisbon, tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, two counts of aggravated menacing, falsification and two counts of ethnic intimidation (Brayman only).

Shawn Graham, 21, Kirk Road, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

Frankie L. Betancourt, 31, North Osborne Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

James Riley, 27, Mahoning County Justice Center, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications.

Robert A. Parker, 38, North Hazelwood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Erika Y. Leibowitz, 25, and Erik A. Leibowitz, 19, both of Salem, Mass., tampering with evidence, and four counts of counterfeiting.

Keon M. Chism, 28, Wilhelm Street, Struthers, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Charles Whitfield, 39, Potomac Avenue, trafficking in marijuana.

Kayla M. Carr, 29, North Avenue, Girard, intimidation, felony assault, obstructing official business and misdemeanor assault.

Victor L. Peterman, 62, Hollywood Avenue, failure to verify address.

Robert C. Iwaskey, age and address unavailable, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.