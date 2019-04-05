Trump claims he'll win workers' votes, not Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming that electrical workers will be in his corner come the 2020 presidential election as he responds to former Vice President Joe Biden's Washington, D.C., speech to union members.

Trump tweeted today, "I've employed thousands of Electrical Workers. They will be voting for me!"

Biden and Trump have increasingly focused on each other in recent days as Biden considers entering the Democratic presidential primary race. Biden says Trump "opposes every day the core values of our nation."

Biden today gave his first public speech since facing criticism from several women for unwanted touching. Biden says he's sorry he "didn't understand more" but is "not sorry" for his intentions and has "never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman."