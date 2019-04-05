Rebel Rescue to hold fundraiser this weekend
Rebel Rescue Ohio will host a fundraiser from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Westside Bowl, 2617 Mahoning Ave.
Starbucks will be giving away coffee at the event to anyone that donates any amount to the rescue.
There will be a basket auction, 50-50 raffle and merchandise table.
All proceeds from the whole day of bowling will be donated to the rescue.
