Person of interest detained in ND killings probe

MANDAN, N.D.

A person of interest has been detained in the investigation into the killings of four people at a North Dakota business, police said Thursday evening.

The Mandan Police Department said in a news release that investigators are following up on a tip that led them to Washburn, about 35 miles north of Mandan. The department did not release further information.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten confirmed earlier Thursday that a search conducted Wednesday in a field about half a mile from the business was related to the investigation. She said state and local police at the scene were “looking for potential evidence,” but she didn’t elaborate.

Ethiopian report says faulty sensor data led to jet crash

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

A doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet suffered from faulty readings by a key sensor, and pilots followed Boeing’s recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashing, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government.

The findings draw the strongest link yet between the March 10 crash in Ethiopia and an October crash off the coast of Indonesia, which both involved Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners. All 346 people on the two planes were killed.

Man arrested in reported attack over MAGA hat

SAN FRANCISCO

Officers arrested a man who slashed another man with a sword after the victim allegedly knocked his Make America Great Again hat from his head, San Francisco police said Thursday.

Leor Bergland, 30, of San Francisco was arrested in a restaurant Wednesday night by officers staking out his neighborhood since the March 29 incident, police said.

A 27-year-old Berkeley, Calif., resident and Bergland encountered each other outside the popular Church of 8 Wheels, a roller-skating rink inside an old church in San Francisco’s Fillmore district, police said.

Bergland drew a sword and slashed the victim’s hand after the victim knocked Bergland’s hat bearing President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan to the ground, police said.

Man who discussed US attack arrested, authorities say

HELENA, Mont.

An Albanian national who talked about joining ISIS and attacking random people to avenge a shooting at a New Zealand mosque was arrested at a gun range in Montana, authorities said Thursday.

Fabjan Alameti, 21, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and making false statements involving international and domestic terrorism.

Associated Press

