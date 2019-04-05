Pa. inmate suffers brain injuries in attack, remains in coma

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania county jail inmate critically injured his cellmate during an attack in which he stomped on the man’s head more than 20 times.

Joseph Hodum faces several counts, including attempted murder, stemming from Saturday’s attack. Bail was set at $1 million for the 38-year-old Philadelphia man, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say the 50-year-old victim was attacked in the infirmary. But they haven’t said what spurred it.

The victim suffered severe brain injuries, including hemorrhaging on the brain. He remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma and is on life support.

Authorities say Hodum was being held in the jail while awaiting a violation hearing in a conspiracy to commit theft case. The victim was serving a sentence for a probation violation.