OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology, 11 W. Federal St., downtown Youngstown, will offer a special Earth-themed program at noon each Saturday in April in the InspireWorks Lab. OH WOW! will be closed on April 21, Easter Sunday.

Saturday: Explorers can practice mapmaking skills while making a personalized ME Map.

April 13: Explorers can join the WOW! Pals to make a bouquet of flowers that lights up.

April 20: Explorers can get ready for spring by making some “throw-and-grow” seed balls.

April 27: The tiniest explorers can learn about Earth and animals by listening to a story and making a birdfeeder. Also, explorers can make a worm farm and learn how worms help make gardens and lawns so beautiful.

Source: OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology