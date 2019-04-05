Man charged with second homicide

By Joe Gorman

A man already charged in a Dec. 30, 2018, murder was indicted Thursday in an Oct. 25 shooting death on the West Side.

Lavontae Knight, 23, of Leo Street, is charged with aggravated murder in the Oct. 25 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 26, in his Imperial Street home.

Indicted earlier this year on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in his role in Donatelli’s death was George Gutierres, 29, of Pasadena Avenue.

Police said Donatelli was shot during a drug transaction.

The same day Gutierres was originally indicted in Donatelli’s death, Knight was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman who was with him.

Harris and the woman were found in a car at a 3200 Market St. gas station. They were kidnapped, shot at another location and found in the parking lot.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert said the two murder cases are not connected.

In the Donatelli case, Knight also faces charges of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, attempted possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lambert said Knight was able to be indicted in Donatelli’s death after the results of tests done on evidence collected at the crime scene.

Knight has been in the county jail since his arrest in the death of Harris. He also faces charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in that case.