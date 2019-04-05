Mahoning Valley's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

WARREN — The Mahoning Valley's first medical marijuana dispensary, gLeaf Medical Cannabis on Youngstown Road, opened at 10 a.m. today after a news-media preview and ribbon cutting.

A.J. Caraballo, pharmacist and general manager of the facility, showed reporters and the current and previous Warren mayors the consultation room and main sales area and explained the facility is only able to sell marijuana "flowers" at this time, but he expects to be able to sell two other types of medical marijuana in the coming weeks – tinctures, which are alcohol-based liquids, and marijuana-infused edibles.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com