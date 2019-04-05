Local library system gets kindergarten-readiness training grant

BREAKING: First events announced for city's amphitheater

April 5, 2019 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County has received a $16,500 Institute of Museum and Library Services Library Services and Technology Act grant from the state, which supports kindergarten-readiness training for librarians and the purchase of early-learning backpacks for families to borrow.

Saroj Ghoting, an early-childhood literacy consultant and national trainer on early literacy, will lead the kindergarten-readiness training, according to a library system news release.

