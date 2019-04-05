Indiana State business dean named new provost at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Brien N. Smith, who increased enrollment and graduation rates and raised millions of dollars in gifts and grants during seven years as dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University, has been named provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Youngstown State University.

Smith, who will be YSU’s second-highest ranking officer and oversee all academic operations of the university, was selected after a four-month search that drew more than 60 applicants from across the country.

