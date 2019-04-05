if you go | Tim Ryan rally

if you go | Tim Ryan rally

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who announced his plans to run for president Thursday, will have a local rally this weekend:

Where: In front of the Youngstown Business Incubator, 241 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

When: Saturday. Gates open at 1 p.m. Event starts at 2 p.m.

Parking: Primary parking lot for this event is at 311 W. Federal St.

Security: Metal detectors will be used at the gates, and no weapons are permitted. Prohibited items include guns, knives, laser pointers, air horns, noisemakers, large backpacks and any other item deemed dangerous by security.

Giveaways: The first 300 people will receive a free T-shirt. Free food and drinks also will be available from 1 to 2 p.m.

Source: Tim Ryan campaign