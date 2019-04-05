First events announced for city's amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will open June 14 by inviting the community to a free “first look” event.

Guests can check out the new $8 million downtown facility, which will be able to hold up to 4,500 people. Local funk band Geo C and Tha Storm will perform.

The amphitheater’s inaugural season will include a full slate of events, several with free admission and many with a small admission cost due to Home Savings sponsorships.

Already scheduled are the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival on June 14, Drive-In Movie Night on July 27, a concert by The Ohio Players on Aug. 17, the band Disco Inferno on Sept. 13, and a spoken word and poetry festival on Sept. 28.

For details, see Saturday's Vindicator.