Ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner ordered to register as sex offender
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was ordered today to register as a sex offender as he nears the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.
A New York City judge designated Weiner a Level 1 offender under the state's version of what's known as Megan's Law, meaning that he is thought to have a low risk of reoffending.
Weiner, a once-rising star in the Democratic Party who served nearly 12 years in Congress, has been living in a halfway house since February after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts.
He's due to be released May 14 but still faces three years of court supervision.
Weiner, 54, must register for a minimum of 20 years. He is required to verify his address every year, notify the state within 10 days of moving and visit a police station every three years to have a new picture taken.
Because of his low-level designation, Weiner's information won't show up in the state's online sex offender registry but will be available via a toll-free telephone number.
Weiner didn't attend Friday's court hearing. Messages seeking comment were emailed to his lawyers.
Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor.
Prosecutors said he had a series of sexually explicit Skype and Snapchat exchanges with a North Carolina high school student and encouraged the teen to strip naked and touch herself sexually.
