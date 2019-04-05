East Side man pleads guilty to holiday robbery

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men charged in a pair of robberies during the 2017 holiday season pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencing will be at a later date for Robert Sellars, 35, of Stewart Avenue who entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated robbery before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Sellars pleaded guilty to robbing a Subway restaurant Dec. 28, 2017, on East Midlothian Boulevard, and a Family Dollar store on Market Street on Jan. 1, 2018.

A co-defendant in both robberies, Anthony Johnson, 32, of Marmion Avenue, has a status hearing in court Monday, according to court records.

Sellars’ pleas head off a trial that was also slated for Monday.