East Side man pleads guilty to holiday robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men charged in a pair of robberies during the 2017 holiday season pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Sentencing will be at a later date for Robert Sellars, 35, of Stewart Avenue who entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated robbery before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.
Sellars pleaded guilty to robbing a Subway restaurant Dec. 28, 2017, on East Midlothian Boulevard, and a Family Dollar store on Market Street on Jan. 1, 2018.
A co-defendant in both robberies, Anthony Johnson, 32, of Marmion Avenue, has a status hearing in court Monday, according to court records.
Sellars’ pleas head off a trial that was also slated for Monday.
