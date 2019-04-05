Body identified

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office used fingerprints to identify a man found dead in a vacant Willow Street home on the East Side last week.

The man has been identified as Marquesse Shine, 29, of Youngstown. His death is being investigated as a homicide, but a cause of death has not yet been released.

Shine was found about 11 p.m. March 27 inside the home at 771 Willow after a man approached a police officer and said he was dragged into the home and attacked. Shine’s body was found on the second floor of the home.

A suspect, Leonard Carter, 30, of Youngstown, was arraigned Friday for a March 22 attack similar to the one reported that led to the discovery of Shine, but he has not yet been charged in Shine’s death.

He remains in the Mahoning County jail on $50,000 bond on a charge of felonious assault.

Gunshot wound

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man found about 7:40 a.m. Thursday in a drive in the 100 block of West Princeton Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back told police he had been lying there for up to eight hours.

When officers arrived, they found someone holding up the 42-year-old man’s head and an ashtray so he could smoke a cigarette, reports said.

Reports said the man told police he heard shots from “over there.” The home the victim was at is his mother’s, and she said her son walks over every day to visit her and also takes medication for some developmental concerns, police said.

Reports said blood on the man’s clothing was dry. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Assault charges

NILES

Alyssa M. Meckulch, 23, of Liberty was arraigned Thursday in Niles Municipal Court on two counts of felonious assault in a Sept. 1, 2018, fight outside the Bella Napoli Club on East Park Avenue that injured two women. A caller to Niles police said two females were “beating each other up very badly in the parking lot,” and a vehicle left the scene.

No plea was entered Thursday, and Meckulch was released from the Trumbull County jail after posting $10,000 bond.

A police report says a Niles woman, 63, lost consciousness and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Another woman, 57, of Burghill, suffered an apparent minor injury. Meckulch was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in the county courthouse, where she was a grand jury witness, according to a police report.

Cynthia L. Carroll Palmer, 69, of West Park Avenue was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury in November on two counts of felonious assault in connection with the case, but it is still pending.

Drug investigation

YOUNGSTOWN

A Rosedale Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail after police served a search warrant at her South Side home about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity.

Reports said Ramona Milender-Jordan, 49, matched the description of a woman at the home who was selling drugs.

Reports said officers found pills, four bags of suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Police also arrested Kenneth Steginga, 58, of Mentor, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police serving a search warrant about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at a 34 Hanley Ave. home investigating drug activity found a .40-caliber handgun.

One of the men in the North Side home, James Stewart, 36, of Hubbard, was arrested for possession of drugs after reports said officers found painkillers on him.

Taken into custody on a warrant was Kenneth Winphrie, 57, of West Wood Street.

Also cited on misdemeanor drug charges was Larry Riley, 67, who reports said lives at the home, and David Taylor, 61, of Hubbard.

Police also found three crack pipes and a digital scale, reports said.

Family Dollar robbery

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar on Market Street on Wednesday morning.

The manager told police the suspect tried to shoplift a stick of deodorant Tuesday night. The manager was able to get the item back and told the suspect he was not welcome in the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect returned Wednesday morning, punched the manager, dragged him behind the counter and demanded money.

The suspect left the store when the manager told him he wasn’t getting anything, the police report read.

The manager described the suspect as a tall black male with a short beard wearing a tan jacket and a black hat.

Roads reopen

YOUNGSTOWN

Effective today, these roads in Mill Creek Park will reopen to vehicular traffic: High Drive, between Chestnut Hill and West Cohasset drives; Chestnut Hill, between Canfield Road and High; and Cavalry Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Ave.

Mitzvah Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will host Mitzvah Day from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane.

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of volunteer activities, including card making for first responders, blanket making at Levy Gardens and a canned goods/nonperishable sculpture contest with community partners.

All the canned goods used for the sculpture contest will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

For more information, contact info@mvypclub.com.

Robotics competition

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Fitch robotics team Falco Tech is headed to the World Championships.

The team competed March 14-16 at the Finger Lakes Regional in Rochester, N.Y., with 48 teams from five states and teams from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela and China. Falco Tech won the prestigious Engineering Inspiration Award, which celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering.

Winning this award allows the team to compete at the FIRST FRC World Championships on April 24-27 at the Cobo Center in Detroit. This is Falco Techs’ 10th year with first place.

The team’s next competition will be against 58 teams from five states at the Buckeye Regional on March 28-30 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

NAACP mixer

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP is having a mixer at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the lower level of the Cobbins Building, 1350 Fifth Ave. There will be networking, food and information.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was established Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City.

TNP seeks volunteers

WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and project partners will host Good Deeds Day, an international volunteer day, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are needed for three community garden sites in Warren: the Urban Community Victory Garden at 1640 Jackson St., the Porter Street Community Garden at 372 Porter St. NE and Garfield Community Gardens on Woodland Street.

School meeting

STRUTHERS

Struthers School District will have an informational meeting for community members at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school, 111 Euclid Ave., to explain the school’s capital-investment plan.

Road closures

WARREN

From noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, High Street will be closed from Elm Street to Mahoning Avenue Northwest for the annual Greek Orthodox Independence Parade.

Trustees set meeting

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield trustees will have a special meeting to adopt a township credit-card policy at 9 a.m. Saturday at the administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive. The meeting will be followed by an executive session.