10 Things to Know Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO'S BACKING OFF BORDER SHUTDOWN

President Donald Trump backed off his threat to seal the southern border and warned instead to slap Mexico with auto tariffs.

2. BIDEN TO MAKE 1ST APPEARANCE SINCE COMPLAINTS ABOUT HIS BEHAVIOR

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to make his first public appearance since a handful of women came forward to say his affectionate behavior made them uneasy in the past.

3. UK PM ASK EU FOR BREXIT EXTENSION UNTIL JUNE 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May is requesting that the deadline for her country to leave the European Union be extended until June 30.

4. MAN'S CLAIM GIVES FALSE HOPE IN MISSING BOY CASE

The FBI declared the man's story a hoax one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

5. ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES JET'S FINAL JOURNEY

A preliminary report by Ethiopian investigators on the March crash that killed 157 people reveals a minute-by-minute narrative of the gripping and confusing scene in the cockpit.

6. NETANYAHU PLAYS A 'TRUMP CARD' IN RE-ELECTION BID

The Israeli leader's campaign speeches, billboards and social media videos have all heavily featured Trump's image, statements and pro-Israel actions as endorsements in a tight race for re-election.

7. BARR DEFENDS HANDLING OF MUELLER REPORT

Attorney General William Barr says special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation contains sensitive grand jury material preventing it from being immediately released.

8. WHY VENEZUELA CHILDREN ON THE MOVE NEED HELP

About 1.1 million children will need access to services such as education, sanitation and safe drinking water across the region this year because of the Venezuelan migrant crisis, UNICEF report says.

9. ECUADOR DENIES DECISION MADE TO EXPEL ASSANGE

A senior Ecuadorian official says no decision has been made to expel Julian Assange from the country's London embassy despite tweets from WikiLeaks that sources told it he could be kicked out within "hours to days."

10. BUCKS CLINCH TOP SEED IN EAST AND NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo outdueled fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid, finishing with 45 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks clinched the top spot in the conference and the top overall seed in the upcoming playoffs.