Youngstown vice squad, CPU make drug arrest
YOUNGSTOWN — A Rosedale Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at her South Side home about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity.
Reports said Ramona Milender-Jordan, 49, matched the description of a woman at the home who was selling drugs.
Reports said officers found pills, four bags of suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale.
Police also arrested Kenneth Steginga, 58, of Mentor, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
