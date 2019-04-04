Youngstown vice squad, CPU make drug arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — A Rosedale Avenue woman is in the Mahoning County jail after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at her South Side home about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity.

Reports said Ramona Milender-Jordan, 49, matched the description of a woman at the home who was selling drugs.

Reports said officers found pills, four bags of suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Police also arrested Kenneth Steginga, 58, of Mentor, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.