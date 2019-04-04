Youngstown police confiscate gun, drug paraphernalia

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police serving a search warrant about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at a 34 Hanley Ave. home investigating drug activity found a .40-caliber handgun.

One of the men in the North Side home, James Stewart, 36, of Hubbard, was arrested for possession of drugs after reports said officers found painkillers on him.

Taken into custody on a warrant was Kenneth Winphrie, 57, of West Wood Street.

Also cited on misdemeanor drug charges was Larry Riley, 67, who reports said lives at the home, and David Taylor, 61, of Hubbard.

Police also found three crack pipes and a digital scale, reports said.