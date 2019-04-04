Youngstown council authorizes contract for design work on downtown streets

City received $10.85M grant for upgrades

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City council authorized the board of control to sign a contract with a firm to provide preliminary design work on downtown streets that will be improved under a $10.85 million federal transportation grant.

Council approved the legislation Wednesday. The contract amount is $220,000, with $34,069 coming from the city and the rest from the federal grant.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said the plan is to retain the GPD Group of Youngstown to handle the work.

The city was awarded the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Developments [BUILD] grant in December. It will make significant improvements to the city’s central business district, including Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal, Phelps and Front streets.

GPD would do the design work for all the streets except Fifth Avenue, as MS Consultants of Youngstown has already done that, Shasho said.

The Fifth Avenue project – from Federal Street to Madison Avenue – is expected to start in spring 2020. That work includes reducing the number of lanes to three – one in each direction with a turning lane, Shasho said. Sections of that street are currently four, five and six lanes.

The work also would add some medians, bicycle lanes, improved sidewalks, a walking path, streetscape work and new lighting, Shasho said.

Similar work is expected on the other streets, as well as a self-driving shuttle service.

In addition to the $10.85 million from the federal government, about $10.54 million is coming from the city and various other agencies, including Youngstown State University, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, Western Reserve Transit Authority and Mercy Health.

Council also voted to authorize the board of control to:

Advertise for bids and enter into a contract for road resurfacing of Himrod Avenue from Lane Avenue to Oak Street and for Indianola Avenue from Market Street to South Avenue. The work will cost about $980,000 and will be paid entirely by state funding, Shasho said.

The contract will be awarded by July 1, and the work will be done in the fall, he said.

Approve the purchase of six police vehicles from a state purchasing program at a price not to exceed $300,000. The money for the vehicles is coming from the city’s speed-camera fund.