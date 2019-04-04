Wounded man found in South Side driveway

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man found about 7:40 a.m. today in drive in the 100 block of West Princeton Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back told police he had been lying there for up to eight hours.

When officers arrived, they found someone holding up the 42-year-old man’s head and an ashtray so he could smoke a cigarette, reports said. Reports said the man told police he heard shots from “over there.” Reports said the South Side home the victim was at is his mother’s, and she said her son walks over every day to visit her and also takes medication for some developmental concerns.

Reports said blood on the man’s clothing was dry. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.