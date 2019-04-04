Unique experience for local fishing enthusiasts

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

To local fishing enthusiasts, the arrival of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources fish hatchery truck to Lake Glacier is a sure sign of spring.

As people of all ages lined the shore with fishing rods ready Thursday morning, the truck pumped 2,500 one-year-old rainbow trout into the lake.

“My favorite part is when the fish go over there, and they flop, flop, flop,” said Mineral Ridge first-grader Ayvah Sheely, who watched a few errant fish attempt to swim ashore.

She witnessed the release with her parents and younger sister Scarlet.

Bill Miller, of Niles, plans to take advantage of the trout release before they disperse.

“For about a week, I’ll come back, maybe two. Then they get real spread out and they’re hard to find. They stick to the shoreline here for a couple days ... I’m going to grill some tonight when I get back,” Miller said.

The fish, which were donated by ODNR, are safe to eat. The trout released Thursday were raised from eggs at Castalia State Fish Hatchery.

“They’re probably raised in some of the cleanest water in the state of Ohio,” said Daniel Kovalaske, a fish catcher and coordinator with the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife.

Typically, Ohio’s fishing enthusiasts have to travel in order to find trout.

“It’s to provide an opportunity for Ohioans to fish rainbow trout, primarily because they’re a western United States species of fish ... They would be considered a game fish or a trophy fish,” said Kovalaske.

“It does add an exciting recreational opportunity for people in the area,” said Nick Derico, Mill Creek natural resources steward.

Trout fishing is unique, because this type of fish is particularly uninterested in being caught.

“They’re fighters,” Kovalaske said.



That’s the part Ron Estep of Boardman enjoys.

“It’s trying to get away while you’re trying to catch it,” Estep said.