Struthers schools has Saturday community meeting


April 4, 2019 at 12:12p.m.

STRUTHERS — Struthers School District will have an informational meeting for community members at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school, 111 Euclid Ave., to explain the school’s capital-investment plan.

