Sheriff Greene addresses child advocacy luncheon

BOARDMAN — A Thursday luncheon acknowledged the child advocacy work done in Mahoning County every day — and served as a reminder that work is never truly done.

Mahoning County Children Services hosted area social workers, public officials and others at the 14th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention event this afternoon at the Holiday Inn in Boardman.

The keynote speaker was Mahoning Sheriff Jerry Greene.

“From December 2014 until now, every [child abuse or neglect] case that has been presented to the grand jury or given to the prosecutor’s office and then the grand jury has resulted in a guilty plea or a trial conviction — every case,” he said, to applause.

