Ribbon-cutting set

austintown

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday for Austintown Rehabilitation Services, 1450 Niles-Canfield Road, for the opening of its new location.

Austintown Rehabilitation Services offers pediatric speech therapy, as well as physical and occupational therapy for both adults and pediatrics, industrial rehabilitation, lymphedema treatment, pre-employment testing and sports medicine.

The office can be reached at 330-884-2250 and referrals can be faxed to 330-884-1521. Hours of operation will remain 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended hours available.

$10,000 grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation secured a $10,000 grant for economic development practitioner Marcy Angelo to receive specialized education and workforce development training.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation awarded the grant for Angelo, a business development manager for the Regional Chamber, to participate in the Business Leads Fellowship Program.

The three-month program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

Campaign donation

On April 17, Marco’s will donate 15 percent of all pizza orders (walk-in, carryout, deliver and online) from its five Mahoning Valley locations to the Drive it Home campaign, which aims to bring jobs back to the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex.

Anyone who orders online at www.marcos.com can also make an additional donation to the campaign.

Participating Marco’s locations are: 4381 Kirk Road, Austintown; 2072 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown; 124 W. Liberty St., Hubbard; 803 N. State St., Girard; and 1140 E. State St., Sharon, Pa.

Plant-based meat sales on the rise

From soy-based sliders to ground lentil sausages, plant-based meat substitutes are surging in popularity. And carnivores — not vegans or vegetarians — are among the biggest consumers.

This week, Burger King announced it will test a plant-based version of its Whopper in St. Louis. Burger King says its research shows even meat eaters don’t want to eat meat every day.

Analysts say growing demand for healthier food is one reason people are seeking plant-based meats.

Better technology and marketing also is fueling sales. Newer startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have won over carnivores with plant-based products that look and taste like meat.

Nielsen says annual U.S. sales of plant-based meats jumped 42 percent between March 2016 and March 2019 to a total of nearly $888 million.

