Police: Woman face down in restroom had overdose No. 5

WARREN

A woman overdosed for the fifth time since 2017.

Police were called to the Taco Bell, 473 South St., at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday and found Julie A. Davis, 33, of Leavittsburg in the women’s restroom face-down on the floor. Ambulance workers administered the opiate reversal drug naloxone and revived her. She was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments but did not appear for her arraignment Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.

The charge resulted from police finding a hypodermic syringe in her purse. Police also recovered pills and suspected heroin from her belongings. Drug charges are pending lab testing of the substances.

The man with her, Robert E. Stamper, 76, also of Leavittsburg, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after police found him carrying a handgun that he failed to tell police about. He pleaded not guilty plea Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.