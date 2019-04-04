Ohio lawmaker in impaired driving case pleads guilty
COLUMBUS (AP) — A state lawmaker from Cincinnati who was accused of impaired driving and acknowledged driving after drinking has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.
Democratic Rep. Sedrick Denson pleaded guilty Thursday to having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. His license is suspended for six months, and he must complete a driver intervention program or face five days in jail.
Messages seeking comment were left with Denson’s office and the House Democratic Caucus.
Other misdemeanor charges against the 31-year-old freshman lawmaker were dropped. Denson still faces a felony drug possession charge.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who stopped him for a traffic violation last Friday on a Columbus-area highway found an Adderall pill in the vehicle. Denson said he isn’t prescribed the drug and doesn’t use it.
