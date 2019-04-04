Mill Creek Park reopens roads Friday
YOUNGSTOWN — Effective Friday, these roads in Mill Creek Park will reopen to vehicular traffic: High Drive, between Chestnut Hill and West Cohasset drives; Chestnut Hill, between Canfield Road and High; and Cavalry Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Ave. For information, visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.
