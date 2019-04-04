Mahoning jury returns not-guilty verdict in meth case

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has found a man not guilty of having a meth lab at a Boardman home.

Jurors before Judge Anthony D'Apolito reached their verdicts late Wednesday on the case of Brent Herman, 42, after Boardman police served a search warrant in 2017 at a Shields Road home in Boardman.

Herman also was found not guilty of child endangering and not guilty of illegal assembly of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.