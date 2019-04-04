Mahoning coroner IDs man found in vacant home

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office used fingerprints to identify a man found dead in a vacant Willow Street home last week.

The man has been identified as Marquesse Shine, 29, of Youngstown. His death is being investigated as a homicide but a cause of death has not yet been released.

Shine was found about 11 p.m. March 27 inside a vacant 771 Willow St. home after a man approached a police officer and said he was dragged into the home and attacked.

Shine’s body was found on the second floor of the home.

A suspect, Leonard Carter, 30, of Youngstown, was arraigned Friday for a March 22 attack similar to the one reported that led to the discovery of Shine but he has not yet been charged in Shine’s death.

He remains in the Mahoning County jail on $50,000 bond on a charge of felonious assault.