Library system gets $16,500 state grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County has received a $16,500 Institute of Museum and Library Services Library Services and Technology Act grant from the state, which supports kindergarten readiness training for librarians and the purchase of early learning backpacks for families to borrow.

Kindergarten readiness training will be led by Saroj Ghoting, an early childhood literacy consultant and national trainer on early literacy. Ghoting has provided training to national organizations such as the Public Library Association and the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association.

Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County librarians will be trained in all-day workshops in April, May and August. These workshops will establish a foundational knowledge and include hands-on practice and activities on the five domains of early learning: social and emotional development, approaches toward learning, cognition and general knowledge, language and literacy and physical well-being and motor development. Youth librarians will apply this knowledge to both library programs and community partnerships. The workshops also will be open to youth librarians across the state.

The LSTA Literacy Grant also funded the purchase of 62 early learning backpacks. These backpacks include books, toys and an activity guide. They are aligned with a specific skill from the Early Learning and Development Standards and provide parents with activities and tools to develop kindergarten readiness skills at home. These interactive kits are available at every PLYMC location.