LaBrae's Haylee Harford to be among first women to compete at Augusta National

LaBrae graduate Haylee Harford will be among the first 30 women to compete in a women's golf tournament at Augusta National on Friday.

The senior at Furman shot an even 72 in the second round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Thursday at Champion's Retreat to finish tied for 11th place. The top 30 golfers advance to the final.

Augusta National has previously barred women from playing at the home of the Masters until 2012. This year marks the first time the course is hosting a women's tournament.

Harford shot plus-1 on the front nine before making three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. She birdied No. 12, No. 16 and No. 18.

She will play one practice round on Friday before the final starts on Saturday. The final three hours of play will air on NBC sports starting at noon.