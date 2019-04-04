Gunfire breaks out at Plazaview Court

YOUNGSTOWN

Police looked Thursday but could not find a victim after several shots were fired about 4 p.m. at a car on Plazaview Court apartment complex that drove into a fence.

The driver's side window was damaged by a bullet but the driver managed to run away. Police found six shell casings scattered in the road in front of the rental office.

Officers searched a wooded area and the area behind the apartments for the victim but could find no one.