Grand jury indicts Lavontae Knight for Oct. 25 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a man already charged with a Dec. 30 murder for an Oct. 25 shooting death on the West Side.

Lavontae Knight, 23, of Leo Street, is charged with aggravated murder for the Oct. 25 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 26, in his Imperial Street home.

Indicted earlier this year on a charge of involuntary manslaughter for his role in Donatelli's death was George Gutierres, 29, of Pasadena Avenue.

Police said Donatelli was shot during a drug transaction.

The same day Gutierres was originally indicted for Donatelli's death, Knight was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Dec. 30 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman who was with him.

Harris and the woman were found in a car at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

