COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSES

Kevin C. Hirons, 62, of 7057 West Blvd., Apt. 159, Boardman, and Mary L. Heath, 57, of same.

Tia A. Montgomery, 32, of 86 Terrace Drive, Boardman, and Barbara A. Norvell, 37, of same.

James E. Shirilla, Sr., 49, of 3530 S. Canfield Niles Road, Canfield, and Regina L. Grim, 49, of same.

Jorge G. Caballero Asef, 21, of 7355 Salinas Trail, Apt. 5, Boardman, and Alicia C. Alcazar Vasquez, 20, of same.

Brian K. Cronin, 38, of 90 Frank St., Struthers, and Ashly L. Kephart, 30, of same.

Joseph C. Cullen, Jr., 31, of 654 Cathy Ann Drive, Boardman, and Julie E. Cataldi, 34, of 901 Tenth St., Hermitage, Pa.

Christopher T. Humphreys, 26, of 343 Hayes Ave., McDonald, and Karlee L. Barth, 25, of 6944 Blue Ridge Drive, Poland.

Edwin Moran, Jr., 38, of 500 Fourth St., Struthers, and Kathleen M. Harris, 45, of same.

Caleb A. Beeler, 25, of Damon, Texas, and Madeline E. Rhine, 23, of same.

George A. Cintron, 29, of 625 Mabel St., Youngstown, and Leslie Young, 41, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Samantha Kerby, of 1388 Coit Road, Lowellville, and Philip Kerby, of 820 Gary Ave., Girard.

Rachael M. Baldwin, of 238 Boardman Blvd. Unit B, Boardman, and Brandon Smeltzer, Bridgman, Mich.

Tanya Edwards, of 67 Meadowbrook Ave., Youngstown, and Jamey Edwards, Mansfield.

Shawna L. Lewis, of 1782 Lynn Mar Ave., Poland, and Jeffrey J. Lewis, of 8126 Bendemeer Drive, Poland.

Eric C. McBurney, of 1118 Drake View Court, North Lima, and Cindy L. McBurney, of 1675 W. Western Reserve Road Unit 2D, Poland.

DIVORCES ASKED

Jessica L. Thompson, 7385 Bonnie Place Apt. 5, Youngstown, v. David M. Thompson Jr., 294 N. Edgehill Ave., Youngstown.

Adrienne Belt, North Benton, v. Bruce W. Belt, Anderson, S.C.

James L. Bethea, 3404 Idlewood Ave., Youngstown, v. Tiara N. Bethea, 516 Carroll St., Youngstown.

Noella Alcazar, 469 Francisca Ave., Youngstown, v. Mario G. Barrera Andrade, Sacramento, Calif.

Rebecca A. Hardy, 14955 Academy Lane, Salem, v. Levi A. Hardy, 15913 Calla Road, Beloit.

Lisandro R. Rivera, 110 Halleck St., Youngstown, v. Madelyn Roman, 703 Early Road, Youngstown.

Laminka Patterson, 835 Mercer St., Youngstown, v. Anthony Patterson, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

David J. Schialdone, 257 Oakley Ave., Boardman, v. Mandi J. Schialdone, same address.

Brandi Blinsky, 6005 Tam O Shanter Drive, Poland, v. Aaron Stapleton, 34 Churchill Road, Girard.

Victor L. Patterson, 50 Stewart St., Struthers, v. Nicole M. Patterson, 2520 Redgate Lane, Austintown.

John Rusnak, 2949 Heatherbrae Drive, Poland, v. Rachel Rusnak, 872 Carlton Drive, Campbell.

Brian D. D’Angelo, 7138 Oak Drive, Poland, v. Vanessa L. D’Angelo, same address.

Shelley M. Futkos, 2082 Woodgate St., Austintown, v. Matthew J. Futkos, same address.

NEW COMPLAINTS

J. Dale James v. Village of New Middletown, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Raymont J. Ingram, complaint.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Angel L. McCaskill et al, foreclosure.

Bryan R. Dinger v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, jury demand.

Darren Crivelli v. Alexis M. Vasko et al, other torts.

US Bank NA v. Derrek T. Sanders et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joseph Buzzelli et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Helen T. Crum et al, foreclosure.

Rahim R. Hython et al v. Eric Ashford et al, other torts.

William F. Baughman et al v. PAM Cartage Carriers LLC et al, other torts.

Edward M. Snitzer v. Amber L. Foster et al, foreclosure.

Anthea Mickens v. Annette Conway et al, jury demand.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Stephanie Fox et al, foreclosure.

Branch Banking and Trust Co. v. Melissa A. Marrie et al, foreclosure.

Lisa Gomez et al v. Beecher Hodge III et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Titan Construction Inc. et al, foreclosure.

CrossCountry Mortgage Inc. v. Eric D. Johnston et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Monique S. Stubbins et al, foreclosure.

Eric R. Totten v. Jean H. McBride, other torts.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Trudy L. Avery, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Rodriguez, money.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Richard P. Gallagher et al, foreclosure.

Bloomland Co. LLC v. Hendricks Holdings LLC et al, other civil.

City of Youngstown v. Michael J. Jackson et al, money.

City of Youngstown v. Donte D. King, money.

City of Youngstown v. Lukas N. Ohl et al, money.

Lori S. Crofford et al v. Madeleine R. McBride et al, other torts.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown surviving spouse of Alfred Scofinsky Sr. et al, foreclosure.

SoFi Lending Corp. v. Barb Tomic, money.

DOCKET

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Justin Previtte et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Betsy A. Marchianda et al, foreclosure, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Dina C. Iacobucci v. D’Angelo L. Moore et al, settled.

Caren Fontanarosa et al v. Robert D. Garrett Jr. et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kenneth A. Dull et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Dennis Peairs v. RW Sidley Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ayana Rudolph, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Andrea Westfall et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Sarah E. Fannon et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Linda Wolfe v. Leo O’Brien Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Linda Wolfe v. Richard Lewis et al, order of magistrate.

Carl E. Willis v. Alliant Foodservice Inc. et al, dismissed.

James Carano et al v. Jeffrey Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Turn Two Productions LLC v. Ana Franklin et al, order of magistrate.

Joann Roman v. Olga R. Siranovic et al, order of magistrate.

Antonio Frasca v. Eloise Konsol et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Robert M. McCormick et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine Mondora v. Beeghly Oaks Operating LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jessy Horkey et al v. Farmers Insurance of Columbus Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

L.F. Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Nancy L. Drescher v. David Frease, order of magistrate.

Michael Duponty v. Karolyn M. Morris et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Jacqueline M. Baugh et al, order of magistrate.

Terrance Murray v. Pipe Dreamz LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Kurilla v. Dewey C. Jones et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David Robinson, order of magistrate.

Venita Beachum v. Walmart Stores Inc., order of magistrate.

Salvatore Sorice et al v. Catalina A. Currier et al, order of magistrate.

21st Mortgage Corp. v. Steven K. Brewer et al, foreclosure.

James Olenick v. Anthony Carson et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Felix Simone et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Judith Toy et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Katia Asmat et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa Ordak v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Heinz v. Austintown Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Jean Chengelis v. Stifel Nicholas and Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ann Kafka v. ARS Recycling Systems LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa Porterfield et al v. Stephanie A. Valentine et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Dorothy L. Mixon et al, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. John A. Selecky et al, order of magistrate.

Lisa M. Hippo v. Mercy Health St. Elizabeth et al, order of magistrate.

Amanda Roberts v. American Family Insurance, order of magistrate.

Kara Taggart v. Daryl Weaver et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Gary C. Keeley III, sentenced.

State v. Vincent Reber, sentenced.

State v. Kirk D. Snipes, sentenced.

State v. Donte Spayde, sentenced.

State v. Kyronn Copeland, sentenced.

State v. Rodell Franklin, sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Clark, sentenced.

State v. William Kerensky, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Friendly, sentenced.

State v. Michael Greco, pleads guilty.

State v. Jason Stiner, pleads guilty.

State v. Brandon Emery, pleads guilty.

State v. Andrew J. Moore, pleads guilty.

State v. John Tinney, pleads guilty.

State v. Pasha Alamin, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Ogden, pleads guilty.

Citibank NA v. Susan Reynolds, order of magistrate.

Callaway Manor Condo Owners Association Inc. v. John H. Myers et al, order of magistrate.

Geraldine Kopp et al v. Richard M. Karniewicz et al, dismissed.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Carl J. Larosa et al, foreclosure.

Geoffrey L. Kale v. Speed Demons Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Laura J. Elmenaour v. Kayla J. Lucente et al, order of magistrate.

Katherine Keener v. Michael J. Frisk, order of magistrate.

Clifford C. Bland v. New Dominion Construction Inc. et al, dismissed.

Diane R. Miller v. Transit Service Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Breanna Keener v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Barbara Daniels v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., settled.

Loretta King v. Shelia Ramsey, order of magistrate.

John Ackworth et al v. Mahoning County District Board of Health et al, order of magistrate.

Ken Brunner v. Woodlands at Hampton Woods, order of magistrate.

Salvatore Sorice et al v. Catalina A. Currier, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nicole L. Hixenbaugh et al, order of magistrate.

Ethel Pierce v. Katherine Kendall, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Dierre L. Cospy II et al, dismissed.

Charles Harmon v. Matthew C. Hofus, order of magistrate.

Franklin Palmer v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Daniel D. Paine Jr. et al, dismissed.

Gina Rekstis v. Geico Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Raymond J. Lyda et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Mary J. Patton et al v. Fithian Wilburt Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Erica Hite v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, settled.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Alice I. Holcomb et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

April Solic et al v. Joshua Richardson, settled.

Charles Jefferson v. Nina A. Sanchez, dismissed.

Paul Groves v. Lawrence A. Sanderson et al, order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Arkadiy Senderov et al, dismissed.

John Loveland Jr. et al v. Cortia Jackson et al, dismissed.

Anita C. Lundy v. Ana M. Quinones et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Susan Snyder, settled.

Northeast Behavioral Health LLC v. Rajendra Koirala et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lauren Hollinger et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Annamarie L. Duda v. Raymond Repko, dismissed.

Valerie Tate v. State Farm Insurance, dismissed.

City of Youngstown v. Joseph Dantona, order of magistrate.

Gamechange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

Lori Lumsden v. Christal McMillan, order of magistrate.

Lisa Beshara v. FCA US LLC, settled.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Carlos Najera v. Callos Resource LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio North East Health Systems Inc. v. Caresource, order of magistrate.

Mika N. Mosser et al v. Charles Costea et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Herbert Allison, pleads guilty.

State v. Braylon Paige, sentenced.

State v. Tyler Kachelries, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Jose Baez, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Shaquez Griffin, sentenced.

State v. Gregory K. Lucas Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Chaz Davis, pleads guilty.

State v. Dafiness C. Patterson, dismissed.

State v. Darin T. Jenkins, sentenced.

State v. Tyreese R. Perry, sentenced.

State v. Aaron L. Rogers III, sentenced.

State v. Al J. Phillips, sentenced.

State v. Francis J. Rydarowicz, sentenced.

Michele Winter v. Scott D. Carpenter, order of magistrate.

Laura J. Elmenaour v. Kayla J. Lucente et al, settled.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, order of magistrate.

Kathy Rinehart et al v. Brian G. Nestor et al, order of magistrate.

Luis A. Laviena v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.

Dia Caffey et al v. Youngstown City Schools et al, order of magistrate.

Janine Keshock v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Kristine A. Sprankle et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

K and M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, order of magistrate.

Gregory Sarisky v. Ford Motor Co., dismissed.

Midfirst Bank v. Carrie L. Belcher et al, dismissed.

Terri Mims Johnson v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

One Off Custom Cycles LLC v. State Automobile Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Dr. Mussaret Zuberi MD v. RAB Inc. et al, dismissed.

Patricia Clark v. Windsor House at Omni Manor Health Care et al, order of magistrate.

Discovery Bank v. David W. Cowley, dismissed.

Ronald Glista et al v. Mark Joseph et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. Richard W. Day et al, dismissed.

Dalmond C. Walker v. Sarah B. Gruber et al, order of magistrate.

Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Jason Koval, order of magistrate.

Target Steel Inc. v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

Shontae L. Kimbrough v. Mancan Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Greg Richardson v. ODRC DIR, dismissed.

Jarod Tomaino et al v. Jeremy Boyer et al, order of magistrate.

Rosie A. Deslandes et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance, order of magistrate.

Robin Ifft v. Michael A. Karpenko et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Nancy A. Olenik et al, dismissed.

State v. Brandy Raver, sentenced (2).

State v. Stephan Borbei, sentenced.

State v. Ashley Morrow, dismissed.

State v. Francis J. Barbuto Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Kyle D. Wilkinson, sentenced.

State v. Gina L. Wright, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Yasmin Torres Mercado, sentenced.

State v. Patricio Valenzuela, sentenced.

State v. Margarito Maldonado, sentenced.

State v. Isaias Contreras, sentenced.

State v. Thomas Williams, sentenced.

State v. Dennis T. Gardner, dismissed.

State v. Kasheara S. Abron, dismissed.

State v. Brian P. King, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rasheda Lawrence, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia F. Limber v. Penn National Gaming Inc. et al, dismissed.

Michael Dibernardo et al v. Michael Investment Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Craig Heinz v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Hanzes v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Robert L. Luzadder v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Alonzo Thompson v. Source Providers Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Melody Eaton Holt v. Property Manager, dismissed.

Board of Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks v. Thomas Hough et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kristen Veauthier, judgment for plaintiff.

Assunta Delfre v. Katelin Eleo, order of magistrate.

Michael Hawkins Sr. v. New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Dennis S. Quinn v. Kenneth A. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Stephen Varga v. Jerry J. Mihalcak, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. William LaGuardia, order of magistrate.

Lauren R. Martauz v. David C. Guzzy et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Peggy Birchfield et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks v. Diane Less et al, partially dismissed.

Edward Householder et al v. Gregory S. Lutsch, order of magistrate.

Glenn Bender v. Dennis R. Byers II et al, settled.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas M. Davis et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

David Gibbs Jr. v. Source Providers Inc. et al, dismissed.

Shaywaina Clemons v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Jenae M. Jones et al, order of magistrate.

Bobbie Dilworth v. Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Kevin M. Newberry Jr., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Jessica Schweinsberg v. Grance Mutual Casualty Co., dismissed.

Kassandra Ivinskas v. Jodean Logan III, order of magistrate.

Karen Turner et al v. Kaitlynn Dailey et al, order of magistrate.

Betsy Koch v. FCA US LLC, settled.

Chauffers Teamsters Warehousemen and Helpers v. Mahoning County Engineers Office et al, decision of magistrate.

State v. Justin M. Kelley, sentenced.

State v. Amanda Snyder, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Kopnitsky, sentenced.

State v. Karla Handy, pleads guilty.

State v. Kevin S. Neely, sentenced.

State v. Kesha L. Tensley, sentenced.

State v. Shalaina Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Oscar A. Thorpe, sentenced.

State v. Joshua Maldonado, sentenced.

State v. Eric M. Kibler, pleads guilty.

State v. James Kalasky, sentenced.

State v. Edgar E. Day, dismissed.

State v. Jolessa Bevly, dismissed.

State v. Terrance McKinney, dismissed.

State v. Justin J. Harrison, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Regina Petrosky, sentenced.

State v. Raymond W. Warzala, sentenced.

State v. Lyndsey J. Miller, sentenced.

State v. Demetrius Tinker, sentenced.

State v. Gary Mills, sentenced.

State v. Lori B. Nicholson, sentenced.

State v. Ricky D. Nicholson Jr., sentenced.

State v. Hope Young, pleads guilty.

State v. Lisa K. Haefke, dismissed.

State v. Robert W. Hill, sentenced.

State v. Kimberley Hill, sentenced.

State v. Jason Winston, sentenced.