Campbell Council votes to put renewal levy on November ballot

City council agreed to place a 5-year, 3.5-mill property-tax renewal levy on the November ballot.

City officials are awaiting information from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office before they can estimate how much the renewal will generate should voters support the measure.

The levy was first passed in 2010 as a means of offsetting declining tax revenues.

Council President George Levendis said at Wednesday night’s meeting that without the renewal, the city “wouldn’t be able to function.”

Council passed a resolution directing the Mahoning County Board of Elections to place the levy on the fall ballot.

Council also moved on legislation that, if adopted, will allocate $20,000 from the city’s infrastructure fund to renovate the police department’s dispatch room.

The renovations will allow the city to receive $1 million in grant money from the county to upgrade its 911 equipment.

The upgrades are part of a statewide push to modernize and standardize municipal 911 technology.

In addition to the 911 legislation, council also approved measures to improve Roosevelt Park. The little league field will receive $5,000 for renovations, and several trees and stumps will be removed for the purposes of improving park drainage.

The city has yet to advertise for bids on the removal project, so the total cost of the removal has not been determined.

Money for both projects will come from the city’s park fund.

Council also welcomed new police Chief Patrick Kelly to his first official council meeting. Kelly spent 28 years as an officer in Youngstown before retiring.