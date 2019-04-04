Boardman cops investigate Family Dollar robbery

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar on Market Street Wednesday morning.

The manager told police the suspect tried to shoplift a stick of deodorant Tuesday night. The manager was able to get the item back and told the suspect he was not welcome in the store.

Surveillance video shows he suspect returned Wednesday morning, punched the manager, dragged him behind the counter and demanded money.

The suspect left the store when the manager told him he wasn’t getting anything, the police report read.

The manager described the suspect as a tall black male with a short beard wearing a tan jacket and a black hat.