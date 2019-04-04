Bank, CrimeStoppers offer $2,500 rewards

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings and CrimeStoppers Youngstown are each offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of this man who held up the bank’s McCartney Road branch at gunpoint. The bank is located in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza. It was robbed about 9 a.m. March 28.

The total reward is $5,000.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE or the police department at 330-742-8911.

List of applicants for CEO will be narrowed

YOUNGSTOWN

The list of nearly 140 applicants for Youngstown City Schools CEO will be narrowed down to six or seven by early next week, said John Richard, the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission chairman.

“We will finalize it over the next few days and make that decision from there,” he said during a Wednesday afternoon special meeting.

Brenda Kimble, Youngstown school board president, said she hopes the process is fair.

“I hope they pick someone who can actually turn the district around,” she said. “We don’t want the district to have paid $23,000 out of pocket to be manipulated again.”

The district paid $23,000 to Finding Leaders, a Sagamore, Ohio, search firm, to find candidates for the CEO position opening July 31, the day the contract expires for outgoing CEO Krish Mohip, who makes a current salary of $170,000.

South Side house fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters battled a house fire on Joseph Street Wednesday that was reported about 4:45 p.m. The South Side home was occupied, but the residents heard smoke alarms and escaped without injury, officials reported. The fire did extensive damage on the second floor and caused water damage on the first floor. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Wounded in robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a 24-year-old store clerk wounded in a robbery attempt about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday remains in critical condition.

Another employee of the 2402 South Ave. South Side store, a 59-year-old woman, is in stable condition, police said.

Two men who came in the store wearing masks and dressed in black tried to rob the store and shot the two employees before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-742-8911 or 330-742-8950.

Five face charges in Cleveland federal court

CLEVELAND

Five people charged with scamming a 69-year-old Mahoning County businessman out of more than $124,000 and several vehicles faced their charges in federal court Wednesday morning.

New York residents Haki Toplica, 24, Luisa R. Goris, 22, Kathryn L. De La Torre, 24, Haider Islam, 21, and Robert Russo, 27, each pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property during their arraignments in Cleveland’s federal courthouse.

Only Toplica remains in federal custody without bond. The other co-defendants were each released on $20,000 unsecured appearance bonds.

The case is set for pretrials in April and May, with a jury trial set for May 20.

Gunshot wound to leg

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police he was shot about 11 a.m. Wednesday as he was taking out the trash at his Tyrell Avenue apartment on the West Side.

Officers and paramedics found the man had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Charged with rape

NILES

Daniel W. Thorne Jr., 18, of Walnut Street remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, charged with the rape of a young girl Dec. 1.

Thorne waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Niles Municipal Court, and the case was bound over to a county grand jury. No plea was entered in the case during his arraignment before Judge Christopher Shaker.

The girl and her mother reported the assault at the police department on Dec. 2, and Detective Anthony Roberts investigated, filing the charge March 19.

Thorne was arrested on a warrant at his home March 28.

Rulings on deaths

NILES

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Jennifer L. Williams, 52, to be a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The death of her husband, Joseph J. Williams, 49, has been ruled a suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The rulings agree with the theory put forth by Niles police that their deaths were a murder-suicide, and that Joseph Williams killed his wife and himself in their Henry Street home early Monday.

Jennifer Williams’ homicide is the third in the city this year.

Their son called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Monday after seeing his mother’s body inside their home.

Groundbreaking

STRUTHERS

Struthers School District broke ground Wednesday on a new soccer and football field at the high-school stadium.