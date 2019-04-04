Austintown teacher facing OVI charges placed on leave

AUSTINTOWN — An Austintown Middle School faculty member charged with OVI and child endangering has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the district.

Amanda L. Laird, 36, of Baker Street, was arrested last week and charged with driving while intoxicated and while her young children were at home.

Laird was set for a meeting this morning with district Superintendent Vince Colaluca, during which she was represented by the teachers’ union, district officials said yesterday.

“While the incident did not occur on school grounds ... components of the Ohio Revised Code suggest her actions could be grounds for disqualification,” the district said in a news release.