Another scam reported in Boardman

BOARDMAN — An elderly township woman claimed she received a call from someone impersonating her grandson asking for bail money, according to police reports.

The victim told police the caller said he was her grandson and needed $3,500 for bail.

The caller told the victim to purchase eBay gift cards, since she didn’t have a debit card. The victim gave the caller the numbers on the gift cards, she told police.

The victim called the police after speaking with her actual grandson who informed her the calls was a scam.