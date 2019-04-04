5 things to know about Tim Ryan

He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Warren, Ohio, where he played football as a quarterback and coached junior high basketball.

He likes yoga.

He jumped into the middle of a showdown between supporters and opponents of zoning changes to green-light the construction of a proposed $170 million TJX HomeGoods regional distribution center in Lordstown, Ohio, and helped bring the sides together.

After college, he joined the staff of Ohio Congressman Jim Traficant, who was later found guilty on 10 felony counts, including racketeering, bribery, tax evasion and obstruction of justice.

He was 29 when he was elected U.S. representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district.

