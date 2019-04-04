20/9 Radio Club Spring craft show is Saturday

AUSTINTOWN — The 20/9 Radio Club's spring craft and vendor show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive.

There will be more than 80 tables filled with crafter and vendor goods, raffles, and Easter Bunny photos. Free admission. Food is available for purchase on-site.

Proceeds benefit the club, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting the amateur radio service in the Mahoning Valley region.

For information, go to the club's website: www.20over9.org